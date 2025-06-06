A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Oshkosh Through 19 Analysts

Oshkosh OSK has been analyzed by 19 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 1 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $112.47, a high estimate of $169.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Experiencing a 3.91% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $117.05.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Oshkosh by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $103.00 $90.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $106.00 $92.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $169.00 $135.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $93.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $147.00 $137.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $119.00 $99.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Buy $111.00 $120.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $92.00 $100.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $93.00 $94.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $135.00 $163.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $110.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $100.00 $117.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $130.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $94.00 $118.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Lowers Overweight $120.00 $132.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $97.00 $137.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $116.00 $135.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $117.00 $127.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oshkosh's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Oshkosh's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Oshkosh: A Closer Look

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Financial Insights: Oshkosh

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Oshkosh's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.85%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Oshkosh's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

