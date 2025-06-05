Assessing Plains All American: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Plains All American PAA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Plains All American, presenting an average target of $19.71, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has decreased by 2.14% from the previous average price target of $20.14.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Plains All American is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $19.00 $20.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $20.00 $21.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $20.00 $20.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $20.00 $21.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Underweight $18.00 $19.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Plains All American. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Plains All American's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Plains All American's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Plains All American: A Closer Look

Plains All American Pipeline LP through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges or railcars. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Crude Oil segment.

Plains All American: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Plains All American's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains All American's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Plains All American's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.93, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

