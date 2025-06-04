Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Zebra Technologies Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Zebra Technologies ZBRA in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Zebra Technologies, presenting an average target of $291.56, a high estimate of $410.00, and a low estimate of $232.00. Highlighting a 15.54% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $345.22.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zebra Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $320.00 $290.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $280.00 $245.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $263.00 $326.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Buy $410.00 $425.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $290.00 $286.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $325.00 $395.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Lowers Neutral $250.00 $371.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $232.00 $390.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $254.00 $379.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zebra Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Zebra Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Zebra Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Zebra Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zebra Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zebra Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.65. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.