Where Vera Bradley Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Vera Bradley VRA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vera Bradley, presenting an average target of $4.0, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.98% lower than the prior average price target of $4.30.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vera Bradley. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Eric Berg Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vera Bradley. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Vera Bradley's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Vera Bradley Better

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the majority of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its products, and the company distributes the products through its distribution center in Indiana. The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The majority of revenue is from the Vera Bradley Direct segment.

A Deep Dive into Vera Bradley's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vera Bradley's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.99% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vera Bradley's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -46.99%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vera Bradley's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vera Bradley's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

