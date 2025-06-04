What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Graphic Packaging Holding

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Graphic Packaging Holding GPK during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $27.33, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has decreased by 11.84% from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Graphic Packaging Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anojja Shah UBS Announces Neutral $24.00 - Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $26.00 $32.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Lowers Outperform $26.00 $30.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Lowers Outperform $30.00 $32.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $30.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Graphic Packaging Holding's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Graphic Packaging Holding's Background

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's reportable segments are; Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The majority of the revenue is generated from its Americas Paperboard Packaging segment which includes paperboard packaging sold predominantly to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and cups, lids and food containers sold to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants (QSR) serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

A Deep Dive into Graphic Packaging Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Graphic Packaging Holding's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Graphic Packaging Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.81.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

