9 Analysts Assess BlackLine: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on BlackLine BL in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 1 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $51.11, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 7.79% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BlackLine. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $58.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $45.00 $40.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $50.00 $46.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $46.00 $58.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $43.00 $51.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $65.00 $80.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Lowers Buy $55.00 $58.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $40.00 $55.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Announces Buy $58.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackLine. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackLine. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BlackLine's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BlackLine's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackLine analyst ratings.

Get to Know BlackLine Better

BlackLine Inc is engaged in providing financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The Company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their critical processes, including financial close & consolidation, intercompany accounting, and invoice-to-cash. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned in the United States.

BlackLine: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BlackLine's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.01% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackLine's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BlackLine's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.21. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.