FactSet Research Systems Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of FactSet Research Systems FDS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 2 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for FactSet Research Systems, revealing an average target of $456.29, a high estimate of $503.00, and a low estimate of $390.00. Experiencing a 5.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $484.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FactSet Research Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $503.00 $503.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $466.00 $498.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $480.00 $525.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $402.00 $450.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $390.00 $409.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $503.00 $503.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $450.00 $500.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FactSet Research Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FactSet Research Systems compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FactSet Research Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of FactSet Research Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering FactSet Research Systems: A Closer Look

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for roughly 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

A Deep Dive into FactSet Research Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: FactSet Research Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FactSet Research Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FactSet Research Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FactSet Research Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, FactSet Research Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

