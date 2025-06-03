A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sprinklr Through 8 Analysts

Ratings for Sprinklr CXM were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.88, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average represents a 7.75% decrease from the previous average price target of $10.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Sprinklr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $8.00 - Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $6.00 $7.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $11.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $8.00 $11.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $9.00 $8.50 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $12.00 $10.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sprinklr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sprinklr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sprinklr analyst ratings.

Get to Know Sprinklr Better

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in enabling customer-facing teams, from Customer Service to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage AI to deliver customer experiences at scale all on one unified AI-based platform. It focuses on empowering companies to deliver next-generation, unified engagement journeys that reimagine the customer's experience. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in the Americas, EMEA, and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from the Americas.

A Deep Dive into Sprinklr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Sprinklr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprinklr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 48.72%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sprinklr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.