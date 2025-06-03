4 Analysts Have This To Say About Rayonier

Ratings for Rayonier RYN were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Rayonier, presenting an average target of $27.75, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.05%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rayonier is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $26.00 $27.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $27.00 $28.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $27.00 $30.00 Collin Mings Raymond James Announces Outperform $31.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rayonier. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rayonier. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rayonier compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rayonier compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Rayonier's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Rayonier's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rayonier analyst ratings.

Discovering Rayonier: A Closer Look

Rayonier owns and manages over 2 million acres of timberland in the United States. It is one the largest private landowners in North America. The firm also owns timberland in New Zealand. Rayonier is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities.

Rayonier's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rayonier's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -27.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Rayonier's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rayonier's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rayonier's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Rayonier adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.