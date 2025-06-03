Breaking Down Bumble: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Bumble BMBL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $5.75, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Experiencing a 15.44% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Bumble's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $5.00 $5.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $5.00 $7.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.80 $6.80 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.50 $6.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $8.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bumble's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bumble: A Closer Look

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The platform enables people to connect and build healthy and equitable relationships on their own terms. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect. The company Operates in USA and also Internationally such as United Kingdom, Czech Republic, and others with maximum of revenue from Other Countries.

Bumble: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Bumble faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.72% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bumble's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bumble's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

