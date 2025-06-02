48 Analysts Have This To Say About Zscaler

Zscaler ZS underwent analysis by 48 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|14
|25
|9
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|6
|17
|5
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $268.15, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average has increased by 11.63% from the previous average price target of $240.22.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zscaler. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Kingsley Crane
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$305.00
|$230.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$280.00
|$200.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$320.00
|$245.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$290.00
|$250.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Hold
|$260.00
|$250.00
|Shrenik Kothari
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$295.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$295.00
|$233.00
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$290.00
|$245.00
|Ki Bin Kim
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$300.00
|$260.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$275.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$295.00
|$270.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$260.00
|$235.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$292.00
|$275.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$310.00
|$242.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$304.00
|$288.00
|Trevor Walsh
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$310.00
|$240.00
|Todd Weller
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$255.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$310.00
|$290.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$260.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$260.00
|$210.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$240.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$275.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$310.00
|$240.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$235.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Todd Weller
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$255.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$235.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$250.00
|$220.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Roth Capital
|Announces
|Neutral
|$215.00
|-
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$200.00
|$205.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$235.00
|$235.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$220.00
|Todd Weller
|Stephens & Co.
|Announces
|Overweight
|$255.00
|-
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$240.00
|$245.00
|Tal Liani
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$240.00
|$215.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$250.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$242.00
|$225.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$233.00
|$222.00
|Fatima Boolani
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$240.00
|$235.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$230.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$210.00
|$190.00
|Shrenik Kothari
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$240.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$240.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$190.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$240.00
|$240.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$190.00
|$190.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zscaler. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zscaler's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zscaler's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Zscaler analyst ratings.
Unveiling the Story Behind Zscaler
Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.
A Deep Dive into Zscaler's Financials
Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.
Revenue Growth: Zscaler's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Zscaler's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Zscaler's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.
