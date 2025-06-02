Breaking Down Gaming and Leisure Props: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $53.0, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. A 0.23% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $53.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Gaming and Leisure Props's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $51.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $49.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $56.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $53.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $53.00 $51.00 Mitch Germain Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Gaming and Leisure Props's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Gaming and Leisure Props's Background

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. Its portfolio consists of gaming and related facilities and amenities such as Ameristar Black Hawk, Bally's Casino, Argosy Casino Alton, Bally's Chicago, Hollywood Casino Aurora, and others located across different states in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Gaming and Leisure Props's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Gaming and Leisure Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.13% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 41.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gaming and Leisure Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

