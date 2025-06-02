Demystifying Immunocore Holdings: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Immunocore Holdings IMCR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $71.78, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.22%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Immunocore Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $86.00 $85.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $50.00 $54.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $33.00 $38.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00 Andrew Galler Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Immunocore Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Immunocore Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Immunocore Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Immunocore Holdings: A Closer Look

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a commercial-stage biotechnology company. Using its ImmTAX platform, the company is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease, and earlier pre-clinical programs across three therapeutic areas. The company's main product, KIMMTRAK, is used for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). The other drug candidates in its pipeline include Brenetafusp, IMC-P115C, IMC-T119C, IMC-R117C, IMC-S118AI, IMC-U120AI, and others, being developed as a potential treatment for various oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Immunocore Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Immunocore Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Immunocore Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunocore Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunocore Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Immunocore Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.15. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

