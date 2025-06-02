Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Humana

Humana HUM has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $307.44, a high estimate of $326.00, and a low estimate of $273.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.69% from the previous average price target of $296.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Humana. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $273.00 $322.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $305.00 $325.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $290.00 $290.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $310.00 $300.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Neutral $300.00 $270.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $322.00 $270.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $325.00 $290.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Announces Buy $326.00 - Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $316.00 $305.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Humana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Humana's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Humana's Background

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Humana: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Humana's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.45% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Humana's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.87%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Humana's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Humana's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

