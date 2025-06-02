Forecasting The Future: 23 Analyst Projections For Enphase Energy

Analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy ENPH over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 23 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 7 4 3 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 3 4 7 2 3 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $52.14, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $31.11. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 19.94%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Enphase Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $53.00 $61.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underweight $40.00 $51.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $39.00 $46.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $31.11 $50.69 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $51.00 $58.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $33.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $49.00 $65.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $58.00 $70.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $37.00 $44.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $59.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $42.00 $47.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $90.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $59.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $51.00 $59.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $65.00 $81.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $47.00 $65.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Announces Sell $47.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $58.00 $86.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $59.00 $76.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $78.00 $94.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $44.00 $54.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $75.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Enphase Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Enphase Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enphase Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

