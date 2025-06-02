Breaking Down Centene: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Centene CNC has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $68.6, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. A decline of 6.03% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Centene is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $84.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $61.00 $64.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $93.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $69.00 $71.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Hold $64.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Centene. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Centene's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Centene's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Centene: A Closer Look

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Centene

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Centene's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Centene's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Centene's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

