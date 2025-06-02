Breaking Down BILL Holdings: 19 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for BILL Holdings BILL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 19 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $61.26, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average represents a 20.1% decrease from the previous average price target of $76.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BILL Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $47.00 - Andrew Schmitt Citigroup Lowers Buy $67.00 $88.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $75.00 $105.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $53.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $40.00 $43.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $60.00 $65.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $75.00 $100.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $43.00 $57.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $100.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $53.00 $70.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $85.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $55.00 $82.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $60.00 $90.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $54.00 $77.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $85.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BILL Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BILL Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into BILL Holdings's Background

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

BILL Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: BILL Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.24%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BILL Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

