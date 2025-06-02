Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Red Rock Resorts Stock

Analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts RRR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $50.11, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average represents a 8.53% decrease from the previous average price target of $54.78.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Red Rock Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Maintains Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $44.00 $54.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $45.00 $56.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $58.00 Eric Ross JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $55.00 $59.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $45.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $52.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Red Rock Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Red Rock Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Red Rock Resorts analyst ratings.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Financial Milestones: Red Rock Resorts's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Red Rock Resorts's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.83% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, Red Rock Resorts faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

