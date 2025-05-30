Where SLM Stands With Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of SLM SLM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SLM, presenting an average target of $35.67, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.33% from the previous average price target of $32.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SLM is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $34.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.00 $33.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $38.00 $34.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $30.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $38.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SLM's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into SLM's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SLM analyst ratings.

About SLM

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

SLM's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SLM's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.73%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, SLM faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

