What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Thor Industries

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Thor Industries THO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $84.82, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A decline of 11.09% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Thor Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Underweight $65.00 $60.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Underweight $60.00 $65.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $72.00 $90.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $85.00 $100.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Announces Underweight $65.00 - James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $86.00 $94.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $80.00 $95.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $90.00 $110.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $105.00 $120.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $110.00 Alex Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Thor Industries's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Thor Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Thor Industries: A Closer Look

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth-wheel towables across about 35 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motor caravans, camper vans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts via the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021; however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of total sales. In fiscal 2024, the company wholesaled 186,908 units and generated over $10 billion in revenue.

Thor Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Thor Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.57% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Thor Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thor Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thor Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Thor Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

