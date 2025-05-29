Breaking Down Roblox: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Roblox RBLX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $77.6, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.18% from the previous average price target of $72.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Roblox among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $80.00 $63.00 Aaron Lee Macquarie Raises Outperform $80.00 $76.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $85.00 $78.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $46.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $78.00 $70.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $74.00 $72.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $84.00 $80.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $77.00 $71.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $83.00 $83.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $76.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Roblox's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Roblox's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

A Deep Dive into Roblox's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Roblox displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Roblox's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -20.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -80.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.81, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

