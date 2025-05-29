Forecasting The Future: 3 Analyst Projections For C3.ai

Ratings for C3.ai AI were provided by 3 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated C3.ai and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 27.64% from the previous average price target of $25.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive C3.ai. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Underweight $17.00 $21.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $20.00 $30.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $18.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to C3.ai. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C3.ai compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of C3.ai's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of C3.ai's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Indicators: C3.ai's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: C3.ai's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: C3.ai's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -81.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): C3.ai's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: C3.ai's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

