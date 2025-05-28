19 Analysts Have This To Say About MasTec

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of MasTec MTZ, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $165.79, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.56% from the previous average price target of $163.24.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of MasTec by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $181.00 $171.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $188.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $170.00 $152.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $134.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $171.00 $143.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $184.00 $154.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $163.00 $140.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $152.00 $167.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $140.00 $168.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Lowers Buy $143.00 $175.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $154.00 $197.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $134.00 - Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $151.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $130.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Lowers Buy $175.00 $185.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $167.00 $156.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $153.00 $162.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MasTec's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of MasTec's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MasTec analyst ratings.

Discovering MasTec: A Closer Look

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

MasTec: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MasTec showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.99% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

