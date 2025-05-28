Forecasting The Future: 21 Analyst Projections For Dick's Sporting Goods

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Dick's Sporting Goods DKS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $221.52, a high estimate of $273.00, and a low estimate of $171.00. Experiencing a 5.49% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $234.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Dick's Sporting Goods's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $273.00 $273.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $180.00 $195.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Neutral $185.00 $230.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $217.00 $223.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $220.00 $250.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $171.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $223.00 $254.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $171.00 $205.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $192.00 $226.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $195.00 $240.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $220.00 $230.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $273.00 $280.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $226.00 $240.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $215.00 $215.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Neutral $230.00 $235.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $250.00 $260.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $215.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dick's Sporting Goods. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Dick's Sporting Goods's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dick's Sporting Goods analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 720 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores and House of Sport), and about 130 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and other nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Understanding the Numbers: Dick's Sporting Goods's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dick's Sporting Goods's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.45% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dick's Sporting Goods's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

