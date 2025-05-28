Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Tronox Holdings Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tronox Holdings TROX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $8.5, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Experiencing a 30.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $12.21.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tronox Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $8.00 $13.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $7.00 $13.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $7.50 $11.50 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $12.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $14.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tronox Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tronox Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tronox Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tronox Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tronox Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tronox Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tronox Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Tronox Holdings

Tronox Holdings PLC is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment. It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia & South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in certain specialty applications. TiO2 and titanium feedstock, are used to produce paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. It has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions contribute the majority of revenue.

Key Indicators: Tronox Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Tronox Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.65% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Tronox Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -15.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tronox Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tronox Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, Tronox Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.