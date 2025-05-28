What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Capri Holdings

Capri Holdings CPRI has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.83, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Highlighting a 18.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $23.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Capri Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $25.00 $30.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $26.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $23.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Capri Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Capri Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Capri Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Capri Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. In April 2025, Capri agreed to sell Versace to Prada. John Idol has served as Capri's CEO since 2003.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Capri Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Capri Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Capri Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capri Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -42.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capri Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capri Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.92, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

