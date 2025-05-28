Jones Lang LaSalle Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Jones Lang LaSalle JLL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $277.5, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. A decline of 12.39% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Jones Lang LaSalle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Griffin Citigroup Lowers Neutral $240.00 $275.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $280.00 $325.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Buy $305.00 $340.00 Anthony Pettinari JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $285.00 $327.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jones Lang LaSalle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jones Lang LaSalle compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Jones Lang LaSalle's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Jones Lang LaSalle: A Closer Look

Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $74 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

A Deep Dive into Jones Lang LaSalle's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Jones Lang LaSalle's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Jones Lang LaSalle's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jones Lang LaSalle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Jones Lang LaSalle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

