Demystifying CrowdStrike Holdings: Insights From 31 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 31 analysts have published ratings on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 16 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 12 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CrowdStrike Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $433.26, accompanied by a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $390.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $424.59, the current average has increased by 2.04%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CrowdStrike Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $500.00 $475.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $480.00 $435.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Maintains Neutral $425.00 $425.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $455.00 $415.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $500.00 $400.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Buy $410.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $415.00 $429.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $410.00 $425.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $450.00 $460.00 Gray Powell BTIG Announces Buy $431.00 - Fatima Boolani UBS Lowers Buy $425.00 $450.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $425.00 $450.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Raises Outperform $390.00 $360.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $395.00 $390.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $415.00 $395.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $400.00 $375.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $440.00 $440.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $450.00 $480.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $435.00 $475.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $430.00 $400.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $425.00 $400.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $450.00 $400.00 Trevor Walsh Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $400.00 $400.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $405.00 $380.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $475.00 $506.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Neutral $405.00 $440.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $420.00 $420.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $420.00 $370.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $450.00 $418.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of CrowdStrike Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Understanding the Numbers: CrowdStrike Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, CrowdStrike Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

