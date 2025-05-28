What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Noble Corp

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Noble Corp NE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Noble Corp, presenting an average target of $28.33, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. A decline of 18.59% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Noble Corp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Overweight $30.00 - Greg Lewis BTIG Lowers Buy $30.00 $40.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $22.00 $33.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $29.00 $39.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $34.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Noble Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Noble Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Noble Corp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Noble Corp's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Noble Corp: A Closer Look

Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry that provides contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of its drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world.

A Deep Dive into Noble Corp's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Noble Corp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 37.26% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Noble Corp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Noble Corp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Noble Corp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Noble Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

