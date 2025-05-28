Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Hologic

Hologic HOLX has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hologic and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has decreased by 12.07% from the previous average price target of $77.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Hologic by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $70.00 $77.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $77.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $70.00 $75.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $71.00 $90.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $62.00 $65.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hologic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hologic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hologic's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Hologic's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hologic analyst ratings.

About Hologic

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in four segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Hologic: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Hologic's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hologic's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hologic's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hologic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.