Breaking Down Terreno Realty: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Terreno Realty TRNO, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $60.29, with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $56.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.25%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Terreno Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $56.00 $57.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $63.00 $67.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $60.00 $61.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $57.00 $68.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $61.00 $78.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $60.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $68.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Terreno Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Terreno Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Terreno Realty compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Terreno Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Terreno Realty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Terreno Realty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Terreno Realty analyst ratings.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring, owning, and operating industrial real estate in six coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. The company invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development), transshipment, and improved land.

Terreno Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Terreno Realty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Terreno Realty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 43.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terreno Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terreno Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Terreno Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.