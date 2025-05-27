9 Analysts Assess Signet Jewelers: What You Need To Know

Signet Jewelers SIG underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $69.44, a high estimate of $89.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.65%.

A clear picture of Signet Jewelers's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Buy $84.00 $77.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $60.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $80.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $95.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Buy $89.00 $85.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $62.00 $55.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $55.00 $55.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Signet Jewelers compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Signet Jewelers's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Signet Jewelers's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches, and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-Mall & Outlet.

Understanding the Numbers: Signet Jewelers's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Signet Jewelers's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Signet Jewelers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

