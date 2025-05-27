Assessing Millicom Intl Cellular: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Millicom Intl Cellular, presenting an average target of $40.88, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 54.86%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Millicom Intl Cellular by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Raises Buy $39.50 $31.50 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $310.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $33.00 Andres Coello Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $37.90 $37.30

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Millicom Intl Cellular. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Millicom Intl Cellular compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Millicom Intl Cellular's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Millicom Intl Cellular's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Millicom Intl Cellular analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Millicom Intl Cellular

Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia (100% owned), Nicaragua (100%), Panama (100%), El Salvador (100%), Guatemala (100%), Paraguay (100%), Colombia (50%), and Honduras (67% but not controlled or consolidated in the firm's financial statements). The firm's wireless networks cover about 120 million people, serving 42 million customers. Its fixed-line networks reach 14 million homes, serving about 4 million broadband customers. Increasingly, Millicom offers converged packages that include broadband with wireless services. The firm has agreed to sell the majority of its wireless towers to SBA Communications for $975 million.

Millicom Intl Cellular's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Millicom Intl Cellular's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Millicom Intl Cellular's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Millicom Intl Cellular's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Millicom Intl Cellular's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

