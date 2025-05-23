Assessing EPR Props: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on EPR Props EPR in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $54.67, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.97% from the previous average price target of $51.11.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive EPR Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $57.00 $54.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $53.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $52.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $53.00 $51.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $51.00 $46.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $52.00 $45.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $58.00 $50.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $52.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EPR Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into EPR Props's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPR Props analyst ratings.

Get to Know EPR Props Better

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that focuses on underwriting experiential property investments on key industry and property cash flow criteria, and the credit metrics of tenants and customers. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. The Company's business is focused on Experiential real estate. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

EPR Props: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EPR Props displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: EPR Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPR Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPR Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.3.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

