Analyst Expectations For Churchill Downs's Future

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Churchill Downs CHDN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $139.58, along with a high estimate of $157.00 and a low estimate of $124.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.29% lower than the prior average price target of $150.55.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Churchill Downs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $134.00 $137.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $144.00 $144.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $127.00 $160.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $137.00 $140.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $124.00 $125.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $154.00 $172.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $157.00 $157.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $162.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $136.00 $150.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $140.00 $148.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Announces Overweight $125.00 - Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $142.00 $161.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Churchill Downs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Churchill Downs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Churchill Downs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Churchill Downs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, Wagering Services, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The Wagering Services segment includes the revenue and expenses from pari-mutuel wagers through TwinSpires, companies retail and online sports betting business and Gaming segment includes revenue and expenses for the casino properties and associated racetracks that support the casino license. The Gaming segment generates revenue and expenses from slot machines, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, ancillary food and beverage services, hotel services, commission on pari-mutuel wagering, and racing events.

Key Indicators: Churchill Downs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Churchill Downs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Churchill Downs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Churchill Downs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.05%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 4.56.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

