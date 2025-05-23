Demystifying Performance Food Gr: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Performance Food Gr PFGC has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $104.25, along with a high estimate of $121.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a 3.91% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $100.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Performance Food Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karen Holthouse Citigroup Announces Buy $121.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $101.00 $104.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $95.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Performance Food Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Performance Food Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Performance Food Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Performance Food Gr

Performance Food Group Co , markets and distributes national and company-branded food and food-related products. The company also specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, other tobacco products, health and beauty care products and other items to vending distributors, box retailers, theaters, convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, travel providers, and hospitality providers. The company has three reportable segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience.

Breaking Down Performance Food Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Performance Food Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.45% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Performance Food Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Performance Food Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.77.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

