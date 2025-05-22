What Analysts Are Saying About Vericel Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Vericel VCEL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vericel, presenting an average target of $59.75, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.27%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vericel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $51.00 $61.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $61.00 $67.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vericel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vericel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Vericel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vericel's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vericel: A Closer Look

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and a provider of therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets cell therapy products in the United States, MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane); Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts); and NexoBrid. The Company operates its business in the U.S. in one reportable segment; the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies and specialty biologics for use in the treatment of specific conditions.

A Deep Dive into Vericel's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Vericel's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vericel's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -21.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vericel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vericel's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.62%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vericel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

