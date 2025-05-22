Assessing e.l.f. Beauty: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty ELF were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $82.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.64% lower than the prior average price target of $89.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $95.00 $85.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $84.00 $59.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $85.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $81.00 $90.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $100.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $59.00 $74.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $85.00 $120.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $70.00 $127.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $90.00 $102.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $75.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for e.l.f. Beauty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of e.l.f. Beauty's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering e.l.f. Beauty: A Closer Look

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Understanding the Numbers: e.l.f. Beauty's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: e.l.f. Beauty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, e.l.f. Beauty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

