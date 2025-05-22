Assessing CenterPoint Energy: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

CenterPoint Energy CNP has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.6, with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $34.67, the current average has increased by 8.45%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of CenterPoint Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $41.00 $37.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $40.00 $35.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $30.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $42.00 - David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $36.00 $35.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $36.00 $34.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $37.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CenterPoint Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CenterPoint Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CenterPoint Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CenterPoint Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into CenterPoint Energy's Background

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

CenterPoint Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CenterPoint Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.45% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: CenterPoint Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

