Vir Biotechnology Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Vir Biotechnology VIR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vir Biotechnology, revealing an average target of $34.83, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 3.25% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $36.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vir Biotechnology. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Lowers Buy $14.00 $19.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $21.00 $28.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $26.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vir Biotechnology. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vir Biotechnology's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vir Biotechnology's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vir Biotechnology's Background

Vir Biotechnology Inc is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions, it has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA. The company's pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B, HBV, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, and tuberculosis, or TB. Its revenue sources are collaboration revenue, contract revenue, grant revenue, and license revenue.

Breaking Down Vir Biotechnology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Vir Biotechnology's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -96.5%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vir Biotechnology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6742.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vir Biotechnology's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -11.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vir Biotechnology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

