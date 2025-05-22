Where Cooper Companies Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Cooper Companies COO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cooper Companies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $109.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.81%.

The perception of Cooper Companies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Buy $105.00 $115.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $110.00 $120.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $115.00 $120.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $107.00 $117.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cooper Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into Cooper Companies's Background

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the us. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti, Cooper controls roughly one fourth of the us contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the us, and controls 17% of the us IUD market.

Financial Milestones: Cooper Companies's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cooper Companies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.55% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cooper Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cooper Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cooper Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

