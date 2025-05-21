12 Analysts Have This To Say About Fiserv

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Fiserv FI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fiserv, revealing an average target of $234.92, a high estimate of $268.00, and a low estimate of $194.00. A decline of 6.59% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Fiserv among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $200.00 $240.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $194.00 $223.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $210.00 $211.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $230.00 $265.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $240.00 $250.00 Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $268.00 $267.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $240.00 $260.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $255.00 $265.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $267.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $232.00 $254.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $250.00 $270.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $260.00 $246.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Fiserv's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fiserv: A Closer Look

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Financial Insights: Fiserv

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fiserv's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.06% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

