Expert Outlook: Victoria's Secret Through The Eyes Of 17 Analysts

Ratings for Victoria's Secret VSCO were provided by 17 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 9 2 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 2 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 6 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.12, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 27.98% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of Victoria's Secret's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $35.00 $42.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $17.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $15.00 $12.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $38.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $23.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $12.00 $25.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $15.00 $19.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $35.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $19.00 $35.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $38.00 $53.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $38.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $31.00 $46.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $40.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $35.00 $43.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $40.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $34.00 $47.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Victoria's Secret's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Victoria's Secret's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Victoria's Secret Better

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Breaking Down Victoria's Secret's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Victoria's Secret's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 36.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.22. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

