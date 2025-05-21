The Analyst Verdict: Regions Finl In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Regions Finl RF, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.33, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A decline of 10.49% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Regions Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $24.00 - Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $21.00 $24.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $26.00 $28.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $24.00 $26.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Underweight $24.00 $26.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $29.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $28.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $24.00 $26.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Regions Financial is a regional bank based in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Regions Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regions Finl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

