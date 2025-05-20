The Analyst Verdict: Paramount Group In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Paramount Group PGRE underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.38, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $4.94, the current average has increased by 8.91%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Paramount Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $8.00 $4.50 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $4.50 $5.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $4.25 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Paramount Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Paramount Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paramount Group compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paramount Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Paramount Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Paramount Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Paramount Group Better

Paramount Group Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, managing, acquiring, and redeveloping high-quality, Class A office properties in select central business district (CBD) submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. The company operates in two geographical segments New York and San Francisco. The company derives nearly all of its majority of revenue from rental income.

Paramount Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Paramount Group's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.98% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Paramount Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paramount Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paramount Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Paramount Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

