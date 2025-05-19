Demystifying Marvell Tech: Insights From 18 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Marvell Tech MRVL were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $103.06, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average represents a 19.85% decrease from the previous average price target of $128.59.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Marvell Tech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Lowers Buy $95.00 $135.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $60.00 $125.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $130.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $80.00 $115.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $72.00 $120.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $96.00 $122.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $113.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $122.00 $136.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Buy $110.00 - Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $95.00 $120.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $130.00 $150.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $115.00 $135.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $150.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Marvell Tech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Marvell Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marvell Tech's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Marvell Tech's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Financial Insights: Marvell Tech

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Marvell Tech displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marvell Tech's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Tech's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Tech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

