SL Green Realty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SL Green Realty SLG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $63.12, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.33%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of SL Green Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $69.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $76.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $54.00 $62.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $72.00 $90.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Hold $58.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $73.00 $74.00 Ronald Josey Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $52.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $81.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SL Green Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SL Green Realty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SL Green Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

SL Green Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: SL Green Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 27.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SL Green Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.32.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

