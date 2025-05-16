Breaking Down Liberty Energy: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Liberty Energy LBRT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Liberty Energy, presenting an average target of $18.05, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has decreased by 14.05% from the previous average price target of $21.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Liberty Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $20.00 $25.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $13.50 $16.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $22.00 $23.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $19.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $17.00 $21.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $20.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $25.00 $20.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $19.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Liberty Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Liberty Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Liberty Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc is a integrated energy services and technology company focused on providing hydraulic fracturing services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Company offers customers with hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods (including sand mine operations), and technologies to facilitate lower emission completions, thereby helping customers reduce emissions profile. The company provides services across USA and Canada.

Liberty Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Liberty Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Liberty Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

