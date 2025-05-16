Expert Outlook: Apple Through The Eyes Of 31 Analysts

31 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Apple AAPL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 10 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 3 2 0 2M Ago 8 3 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Apple and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $243.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $325.00 and a low estimate of $167.88. Highlighting a 4.41% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $255.05.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Apple. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $217.00 $263.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Underperform $170.62 $167.88 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $250.00 $230.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $263.00 $263.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $215.00 $230.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $173.00 $197.00 Srini Pajjuir Raymond James Lowers Outperform $230.00 $250.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $256.00 $259.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $210.00 $236.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $245.00 $275.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $230.00 $290.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $245.00 $270.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Lowers Hold $167.88 $202.33 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Underweight $170.00 $200.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $250.00 $325.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Maintains Hold $202.33 $202.33 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $250.00 $265.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $300.00 $295.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $263.00 $263.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $275.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $252.00 $275.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Apple's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Apple

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Apple showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.08% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 37.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

