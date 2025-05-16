Expert Outlook: Apple Through The Eyes Of 31 Analysts

31 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Apple AAPL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|13
|10
|5
|3
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2M Ago
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated Apple and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $243.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $325.00 and a low estimate of $167.88. Highlighting a 4.41% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $255.05.
Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Apple. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$250.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$217.00
|$263.00
|Edison Lee
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Underperform
|$170.62
|$167.88
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$230.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$263.00
|$263.00
|Ananda Baruah
|Loop Capital
|Lowers
|Hold
|$215.00
|$230.00
|Tim Long
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$173.00
|$197.00
|Srini Pajjuir
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$250.00
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$235.00
|$220.00
|Michael Ng
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$256.00
|$259.00
|David Vogt
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$210.00
|$236.00
|Atif Malik
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$245.00
|$275.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$230.00
|$290.00
|Samik Chatterjee
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$245.00
|$270.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Edison Lee
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Hold
|$167.88
|$202.33
|Brandon Nispel
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$170.00
|$200.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$325.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Edison Lee
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Hold
|$202.33
|$202.33
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$250.00
|$265.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$300.00
|$295.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$263.00
|$263.00
|Michael Ng
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|$294.00
|$294.00
|Amit Daryanani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$275.00
|$260.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$325.00
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$252.00
|$275.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$325.00
|Michael Ng
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|$294.00
|$294.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Apple. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
For valuable insights into Apple's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Apple
Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.
Unraveling the Financial Story of Apple
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Apple showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.08% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 37.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
