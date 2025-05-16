Assessing Globant: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Globant GLOB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Globant and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $185.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $242.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. A decline of 14.91% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Globant among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $170.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $160.00 $225.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $154.00 $230.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $225.00 $255.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Neutral $190.00 $217.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $170.00 $220.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $165.00 $205.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $242.00 $248.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $220.00 $265.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $230.00 $237.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Globant's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Globant's Background

Globant is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the US and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

A Deep Dive into Globant's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globant's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.64% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Globant's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globant's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globant's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

